Park ranger shot, injured at Friendship Sportsplex county park in Charlotte

A park ranger was shot Sunday night at a park in Charlotte, Mecklenburg County and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed.

Police responded about 7:30 p.m. to the entrance of the Friendship Sportsplex, in the 2300 block of Cindy Lane, and found a Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation employee who had been shot, CMPD said in a statement.

Officers provided first aid at the scene, according to CMPD, and Medic “transported the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

The person was shot in one of their extremities, Observer news partner WSOC reported.

Parks department spokeswoman Rebecca Carter confirmed the wounded person was a park ranger and said they were “performing closing duties” at the time of the shooting.

“The county is working with CMPD on this ongoing investigation,” Carter said in a statement.

CMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating the case, the department’s statement said.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the department at 704-432-TIPS or reach out to Crime Stoppers by calling 704-334-1600 or visiting charlottecrimestoppers.com.