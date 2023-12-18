Park Ridge 18-year-old charged with battery for incident in Niles grocery store, police say

A 48-year-old delivery man was stocking shelves at a grocery store Nov. 28 when he got into a verbal dispute with an 18-year-old shopper from Park Ridge that led to the 48-year-old being punched in the head numerous times, according to a Niles Police news release.

The teen, later identified as Michael Soto of the 2000 block of Woodland, Park Ridge, asked the victim where he could locate products within the store, Tony’s Finer Foods in Niles, according to police. The victim said he did not work at the store, which led to the dispute that led to the battery. The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Soto was identified using surveillance video footage and taken into custody by Niles police detectives on Dec. 15, they said. According to police, Soto was charged by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office with a Class 3 felony for aggravated battery — committed in a public place.

An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt.