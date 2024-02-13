Park Ridge Blotter: Offenders offer a ride, steal passenger’s wallet and phone

The following information is taken from Park Ridge Police Department reports and news releases. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt.

Theft over $500

A victim was offered a ride home by two female subjects he met at a club at 4:20 a.m. on Feb. 2 on the 1900 block of West Church Street. Upon arriving at the victim’s residence, the offenders took off with the victim’s wallet and phone. Police said the offenders accessed the victim’s phone and used his banking cards at multiple locations.

Theft under $500

A Whole Foods shopper realized their wallet was missing when they went to pay for their groceries on Feb. 7 at 3:30 p.m. The wallet was presumably taken while the shopper left their cart unattended.

Burglary from Motor Vehicle

An unknown offender entered an unlocked Chevy Suburban parked on the 700 block of North Broadway Avenue and took personal property sometime between Feb. 7 at 3 p.m. and Feb. 8 at 3 p.m.

An unknown offender parked across the street from a victim’s Lexus FX460 and took personal property from the vehicle. Camera footage showed the offender arrived at the scene on Feb. 8 around midnight on the 900 block of South Chester Avenue.

Suspended/No Driver’s License

A 27-year-old Rosemont man from the 10500 block of West Touhy Avenue was arrested for driving with a suspended license, operating an uninsured vehicle and having an expired registration on the 2300 block of West Touhy Avenue on Feb. 5 at 12:34 p.m.

A 23-year-old Rosemont man was arrested for driving without a driver’s license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and an expired temporary tag on the 3000 block of South River Road in Des Plaines on Feb. 6 at 12:05 p.m.

Leaving the scene of an accident

A 25-year-old Skokie man was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident, improper lane usage, failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured motor vehicle in Des Plaines on Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Speeding

A 27-year-old Itasca man was arrested for speeding 26-34 mph over the limit on the 2300 block of West Touhy Avenue.