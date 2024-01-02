Park Ridge to circulate draft plans for affordable housing plan

Park Ridge officials are working on complying with a state law that requires municipalities to offer at least 10% of their housing stock in the affordable price range. The city was scheduled to submit a plan for January 2024 but will not meet that schedule.

The Park Ridge City Council met on Nov. 6 and Dec. 4 for Committee of the Whole meetings to discuss initiatives to create more affordable housing in the city.

According to memos on Committee of the Whole meetings, the Community Preservation and Development staff were going to bring in proposed strategies to the city council at the Dec. 18 meeting to get a consensus on what should be in the city’s plan. The Community Preservation and Development department had been scheduled to draft a document before the end of the year and have the council approve and adopt a final housing plan in January.

But at the Dec. 18 Committee of the Whole meeting, the subject of affordable housing did not make it to the agenda. Community Preservation and Development Director Drew Awsumb told Pioneer Press that based on the feedback he received from previous affordable housing discussions with the council, the department will create a draft plan document and publicly distribute it before the Jan. 22 meeting.

Awsumb said the city is legally required to hold an official public hearing on the plan before the council votes on it. He anticipated the vote would take place in February.

The state’s Affordable Housing Planning and Appeal Act required all municipalities in the state to have 10% of their housing units at the price point deemed affordable. In Park Ridge, 8% of the city’s housing meets those guidelines. Per the conditions of the act, and as stated in a Dec. 4 City of Park Ridge agenda memorandum, Park Ridge officials must adopt a plan that will meet one of three objectives and submit it to the Illinois Housing Development Authority:

15% of all new development or redevelopment in the city meets the guidelines of affordable housing. A minimum of a 5 percentage point increase in affordable housing within the city. A minimum requirement of 10% of all housing units to meet affordable housing guidelines.

At COW meetings, the consensus has been that the city council will comply with the third goal, according to memos filed by Awsumb and Village Manager Joe Gilmore.

According to a study discussed at the Feb. 7 Committee of the Whole meeting, about 34% of Park Ridge renters spend more than 30% of their income on monthly living expenses.