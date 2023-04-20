Park Ridge OKs joining gun violence prevention task force

Park Ridge aldermen approved the police department’s request to join a Violent Crime Intelligence Task Force primarily geared toward reducing illegal gun use April 17.

According a memo from Chief of Police Frank Kaminski to council members, the task force, helmed by the Illinois State Police, could help the city access money to curb illegal firearm use.

“By entering into this agreement, we will have access to resources, intelligence and information provided by the Task Force as well as opportunities to participate in grant initiatives,” Kaminski’s memo states.

State statute lays out the purpose of the task force as “combating gun violence, gun-trafficking, and other violent crime” and instructs the group to examine best practices around community policing, data collection, drug diversion and violence deterrence programs.

The impact of gun violence and possible ways to approach it at the local, state and federal levels have been recent topics of intense discussion among council members and in Springfield.

The memo states the city will not use its own financial or staff resources in joining the task force beyond reporting requirements associated with grants from the task force.

The agreement is set to begin July 1, 2023, according to Kaminski’s memo.