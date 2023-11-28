Park Ridge Police: Ford, VW vehicles stolen; inflatable Christmas decoration damaged

The following information is taken from Park Ridge Police Department reports and news releases. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt.

Auto theft

An unknown offender stole a 2023 Ford F-250 parked in front of the victim’s home in the 500 block of North Aldine Avenue, during the overnight hours of Nov. 17. Police say the keys were inside the vehicle during the robbery.

An unknown offender stole a 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan from a victim’s driveway overnight from the 1500 block of Vine Avenue on Nov. 21. The vehicle was unlocked, and the keys were left inside. Police say the car was tracked and recovered, unoccupied, parked in Chicago.

Criminal damage

An unknown offender damaged the passenger side window and egged the driver’s side window of a 2015 Acura MDX on Nov. 19 in the 800 block of South Washington Avenue between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

A victim heard a noise in front of their home in the 1300 block of Linden Avenue and saw an unknown offender get into a black sedan and flee the scene at a high rate of speed at approximately 11:38 a.m. on Nov. 21. An inflatable Christmas decoration was found damaged.

An unknown offender damaged the passenger side mirror of a 2011 Subaru Outback parked on the street in the 100 block of South Western Avenue overnight on Nov. 22.

Domestic Battery

A 40-year-old Park Ridge man from the 2400 block of West Avondale Avenue was arrested for domestic battery in the 2400 block of West Avondale Avenue on Nov. 20 at 8:39 p.m.

Theft

The liquor manager at a Jewel Osco on the 400 block of Busse Highway saw two male suspects place liquor bottles into two backpacks on Nov. 18 around 7:12 p.m. The manager approached the suspects, and they ran. While they attempted to flee, one of the suspects slipped and fell on his back, damaging a few of the bottles. The backpack with the damaged bottles was left behind.

Speeding

A 59-year-old man from the 2400 block of West Talcott Road, Park Ridge, was arrested on Nov. 16, around 2:37 a.m., for speeding 26- 34 over the limit and driving with a suspended license at the 1200 block of South Dee Road, Park Ridge.

An 18-year-old man from the 8200 block of North Grace Street, Niles, was arrested for speeding 15-20 mph over the limit without a driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle on Nov. 20 at 7:34 p.m.

A 34-year-old woman from the 12500 block of South Edbrooke Avenue, Chicago, was arrested Nov. 22 for speeding 26-34 mph over the limit near the intersection of Northwest Highway and Elm Street. Police say the car’s registration was expired, and the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

A 26-year-old man from the 7400 block of North Seeley Avenue, Chicago, was arrested for speeding 26- 34 mph over the limit Nov. 24 on the 1500 block of Devon Avenue, Park Ridge, at 8:21 a.m.

Assault Warrant

A 22-year-old man from the 1600 block of Grove Street, Park Ridge, was arrested on an assault warrant Nov. 22 at 10:50 a.m. in the 900 block of South Cumberland Avenue, Park Ridge. He was also driving an uninsured vehicle with an expired registration, did not have his license plate correctly displayed, and had an electronic communication device violation.