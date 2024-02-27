Park Ridge police: Man arrested for domestic battery

The following items were taken from Park Ridge Police Department reports. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt.

Retail theft

An unknown male offender wearing a face mask entered the Walgreens at 800 Devon Avenue and took 13 bottles of alcohol on Feb. 16 at approximately 6:18 p.m. The offender fled the scene without paying for the merchandise.

Suspicious circumstance

Park Ridge Police found a skimming device on an ATM at Huntington Bank at 1 Devon Avenue on Feb. 21 at 12:58 p.m. Police also found a camera taped at the top of the ATM pointing down at the number pad.

Criminal damage to property

A park district employee found a broken white wooden chair and two directional street signs taken from an unknown location in a porta-potty at Southwest Park on Feb. 21 at approximately 1:02 p.m.

Battery

An 18-year-old Des Plaines man was arrested for battery on the 200 block of Vine Avenue on Feb. 22 at 3:26 p.m.

A 29-year-old Park Ridge man was arrested for domestic battery on the 600 block of North Busse Highway on Feb. 23 at 1:23 p.m.

DUI

A 39-year-old Chicago man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, the unlawful possession of cannabis and driving a car with a suspended registration on the 8600 block of Higgins Road in Chicago on Feb. 25 at 12:04 a.m.

Suspended/no license

A 54-year-old Naperville man was arrested for driving on a suspended license and driving an uninsured vehicle with a suspended registration on the 2000 block of East River Road on Feb. 20 at 1:15 a.m.

A 32-year-old Northbrook man was arrested for driving on a revoked license and speeding 15-20 mph over the limit on the first block of North Northwest Highway on Feb. 22 at 1:17 p.m.

A 23-year-old Morton Grove man was arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, failing to carry a driver’s license and using an electronic communication device on the 7900 block of North Harlem Avenue in Niles on Feb. 25 at 5:23 p.m.

A 47-year-old Skokie man was arrested for driving for driving without a license on the first block of North Western Avenue in Park Ridge on Feb. 25 at 7:57 p.m.

Violating an order of protection

A 19-year-old Lincolnwood man was arrested for violating an order of protection on the 2000 block of North Parkside Avenue on Feb. 21 at 9:44 a.m.