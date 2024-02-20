Park Ridge police: Man arrested for battery, pry marks observed from home break-in attempt

The following items were taken from Park Ridge Police Department reports. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt.

Theft under $500

An unknown offender stole a license plate from a victim’s garage on the 600 block of Oakton Street sometime between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31.

Theft of motor vehicle parts

A victim noticed their front and rear license plates did not match on Feb. 9 on the 200 block of South Vine Avenue. The front plate was found stolen from Winnetka on Jan. 22.

Burglary attempt

An unknown offender attempted to enter a victim’s secured residence on the 1400 block of Carol Street on Feb. 12 between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. Pry marks were observed around the door lock and frame, causing damage.

Retail theft

An unknown man was observed by grocery security placing liquor bottles inside his jacket on Feb. 13 at approximately 7:18 a.m. at Mariano’s, 1900 S. Cumberland Avenue. Once the man got past the last point of purchase, he shoved the security officer and fled without paying for the merchandise.

Criminal damage to property

A property owner noticed numerous mailboxes were ripped off the wall in a residential building on the first block of North Hamlin Avenue on Feb. 15 at approximately 4 p.m. At the time of the report, it was not determined if any mail was missing. The property owner was advised to contact the U.S. Postal Inspector for additional assistance.

Battery

A 59-year-old Chicago man was arrested for battery on the 200 block of South Vine Avenue on Feb. 12.

Speeding

A 38-year-old Des Plaines man was arrested for speeding 26-34 mph over the limit in an uninsured vehicle on the 1100 block of South Dee Road on Feb. 14 at 8:38 p.m.

A 16-year-old Park Ridge teen was arrested for speeding 26-34 mph over the limit in an uninsured vehicle on the 1100 block of South Dee Road on Feb. 15 at 11:30 p.m.

A 33-year-old Chicago man was arrested for driving without a driver’s license and speeding 21-25 mph over the limit on the 200 block of Touhy Avenue on Feb. 17 at 3:38 a.m.

Driving without a license

A 23-year-old Mount Prospect man was arrested for driving without a driver’s license in a car with expired license plates on the 900 block of North Sylviawood Avenue on Feb. 15 at 9:26 a.m.

Trespass

A 36-year-old Bartlett man was arrested for trespass at 20 South Prospect Avenue on Feb. 15 at 11:08 a.m.

Possession of a controlled substance

A 37-year-old Des Plaines man was arrested for possessing a controlled substance, driving on a revoked license and improper lane usage on the 1700 block of West Ballard Road on Feb. 17 at 10:31 a.m. A warrant was also issued.