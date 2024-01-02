Park Ridge police: Offender steals Audi Q5 while owner was pumping gas at station

The following items were taken from Park Ridge Police Department reports. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt.

Burglary/theft

An unknown offender stole a 2020 Audi Q5 while the victim was pumping gas at 1301 West Touhy on Dec. 27 around 11:44 a.m. Police said the vehicle was later recovered with no sign of the offender.

An unknown offender stole a 2011 Hyundai Sonata from the 1000 block of Rene Court on Dec. 27 around noon. Police say the vehicle was recovered on Montrose Avenue in Chicago around 10:30 p.m.

A victim left their purse in a locked closet in the 1000 block of South Fairview Avenue, the address of Roosevelt Elementary School, on Dec. 13. When the victim came back, they found $60 missing from the purse. The following day, the same things happened, and the same amount of money was taken from the purse.

A Grubhub driver made a delivery to a multifamily building on the 2000 block of West Talcott Road on Dec. 16 around 5 p.m. and stole two packages that had been delivered earlier to the building.

Park Ridge police responded to a burglary/hold-up alarm at Parkway Bank at 1001 North Northwest Highway on Dec. 19 around 1:58 a.m. Police said they found a heavily damaged ATM, as well as equipment needed to break into the machine, at the scene. The unknown offender(s) were unable to break into the machine.

Theft/Burglary from vehicle

An unknown offender removed the license plate from a blue 2015 Chevrolet Traverse parked on the 800 block of North Western Avenue sometime between 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 19 and 9:54 a.m. on Dec. 20. The front license plate bracket was also damaged.

A security camera showed an unknown suspect entering a 2019 Honda CR-V and a 2018 Jaguar F-PACE, rummaging through them, and taking personal property from them on Dec. 20 at 3:30 a.m. on the 100 block of South Delphia Avenue.

An unknown man in a white sedan pulled up next to a vehicle while it was being fueled at the BP gas station at 1220 West Touhy Avenue on Dec. 19 around 1:19 p.m. The man entered the victim’s vehicle through the unlocked passenger door, then left the vehicle, returned to their sedan, and fled westbound on Touhy Avenue.

A witness saw an unknown man, who arrived at a gas station at 1220 West Touhy Avenue driving a white sedan, enter a different vehicle from the passenger side while the owner was pumping gas on Dec. 20 around 11:05 a.m. The man stole an unknown amount of cash from a wallet in the vehicle before leaving the scene.

Unknown offenders removed the catalytic converter from a 2004 Acura in the 100 block of Grace Avenue overnight on Dec. 21.

A 50-year-old Chicago woman from the 1100 block of West 103rd Street was arrested for theft under $500 on Dec. 20 at 9:44 a.m. at 200 Vine Street.

Suspicious person

An unknown man knocked on the door of a resident’s home on the 1200 block of Oakton Street and said they had a back injury and needed a chair on Dec. 15 around 5:05 p.m. The resident refused and closed the door, and the man began pacing back and forth on the driveway and sidewalk before leaving.

Criminal damage

An unknown offender cut the Christmas lights from the front yard of a home on the 100 block of Wilma Place during the overnight hours of Dec. 16.

Skimmer

Two unknown men used the ATM at the CVS at 2648 East Dempster Street and found a skimming device on Dec. 19 at approximately 6 p.m.

Warrant

A 38-year-old Des Plaines man from the 1000 block of East Touhy Avenue was arrested on an out-of-state warrant by Park Ridge police on Dec. 18 at 11:13 a.m. on the 1000 block of North Greenwood Avenue.

A 41-year-old Park Ridge woman from the 1000 block of Arthur Street was arrested on a warrant on Dec. 24 at 8:16 p.m. in the 800 block of Devon Avenue.

Suspended License

A 40-year-old Schaumburg woman from the 1400 block of Mercury Drive was arrested for driving on a suspended license, operating an uninsured vehicle, having an expired registration, and a seatbelt violation for a child on Dec. 19 at 6:23 p.m. at 1858 East Oakton Street in Des Plaines.

A 31-year-old Mount Prospect woman from the 2000 block of West Algonquin Road was arrested for driving on a suspended license, operating an uninsured vehicle and using suspended license plates on Dec. 21 at 11:52 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Oakton Street.

Battery

A 36-year-old Chicago man from the 5600 block of North Cumberland Avenue was arrested on two charges of retail theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault and battery on Dec. 20 around 2:18 a.m. on the 1900 block of South Cumberland Avenue.

A 31-year-old Des Plaines man from the 9100 block of Stevenson Drive was arrested for battery on Dec. 22 at 7:00 p.m. in the 1800 block of Birch Street.

A 40-year-old man from the 1100 block of Weber Drive in Arlington Heights was arrested for battery in the 1000 block of Granville Avenue in Park Ridge on Dec. 23 at 9:15 a.m.

A 30-year-old Morton Grove man from the 6700 block of Dempster Street was arrested for battery in the 1700 block of Dempster Street in Park Ridge on Dec. 26 at 10:25 p.m.

Speeding

A 41-year-old Chicago man from the 5500 block of North California Avenue was arrested for speeding 26-34 mph over the limit on Dec. 22 at 3:57 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Touhy Avenue.

A 31-year-old Glen Ellyn man from the 1200 block of Chellenham Drive was arrested for speeding 26-34 mph over the limit on Dec. 23 in the 2600 block of West Dempster Street.

DUI

A 31-year-old Chicago man from the 2600 block of North New England Avenue was arrested on a DUI for alcohol, improper traffic lane usage and electronic communication device on Dec. 24 at 5:10 a.m. on the 500 block of North Northwest Highway.