Park Ridge police: Woman arrested for battery

The following items were taken from Park Ridge Police Department reports. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt.

Burglary

A 19-year-old man from the 8400 block of South Buffalo Avenue, Chicago, was arrested Nov. 6 for burglary in the 5600 block of Old Orchard Road in Skokie.

An unknown offender broke the back window of a Chevrolet cargo van parked on the 200 block of North Delphia Avenue and removed items, discarding them on the ground on Nov. 8, police said.

A victim said they observed unknown offenders rummage through their 2016 cargo van parked in the 100 block of North Western Avenue. The driver’s side window was shattered and several items were stolen on Nov. 8 around 4:54 a.m., police said.

During the overnight hours of Nov. 7, an unknown offender removed several items from a victim’s 2016 Ford Transit Connect on the 1400 block of Brophy Avenue. No forced entry was observed, said police.

Sometime on Nov. 7 or Nov. 8, an unknown offender removed several items from a victim’s red Ford Transit parked on the 1000 block of Peale Avenue. The lock on the rear door was broken, and the passenger side window was smashed, police said.

Vandalism

During the overnight hours of Nov. 3, unknown offenders wrote graffiti on a mirror in the bathroom atHinkley Park.

Theft of motor vehicle parts

On Nov. 5, in the 900 block of North Western Avenue, unknown offenders took the front license plate from a black 2019 Chevrolet pickup while it was parked in the victim’s driveway.

Battery

A 42-year-old woman from the 800 block of Wellington Avenue in Elk Grove Village was arrested for battery on Nov. 12 at 1775 Dempster Street at 8:41 p.m.

DUI

A 30-year-old woman from the 3300 block of North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, was arrested on Nov. 7 in the 900 block of South Cleveland, Park Ridge, for DUI-drugs, DUI-alcohol, operating an uninsured vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and failure to report a vehicle accident.

Speeding

A 20-year-old woman from the 1700 block of Dodge Avenue, Evanston, was arrested on Nov. 7 in the 300 block of North Greenwood, Park Ridge, for the unlawful possession of cannabis, speeding 26-34 mph over the limit, and illegal transportation of alcohol at 10:28 p.m.

A 27-year-old man of the W600 block of Lynn Road, Lombard, was arrested on Nov. 8 in the 300 block of East Oakton Street, Park Ridge, for speeding 15-20 mph over the limit and without a driver’s license.

A 44-year-old woman of the 600 block of West Iroquois Road, Hillside, was arrested on Nov. 11 at 1:48 a.m. for speeding 35 mph or more over the limit in the 300 block of West Devon Avenue, Park Ridge.