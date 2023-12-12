Park River man accused of running Grand Forks police officer off the road during pursuit

Dec. 11—WALSH COUNTY — A Park River man has been charged with three counts of Class C felony reckless endangerment for a Friday, Dec. 8, incident.

At 4:47 a.m., Grand Forks Narcotics Task Force officers and Walsh County Sheriff's Office deputies were stationed in unmarked vehicles. They were waiting for 53-year-old Gregory Scott Kachena, who had an active warrant for his arrest, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case.

When Kachena's vehicle approached, a deputy activated his emergency lights and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but Kachena continued traveling past.

An officer on the east side of the roadway activated his lights, but Kachena allegedly traveled toward the vehicle, crossing into the eastbound lane and causing the officer to drive into the ditch, according to the affidavit.

Kachena continued southbound, but the officer was able to turn around and continue after him, the affidavit said. Kachena came to a stop approximately 100 yards from the area he allegedly ran the officer into the ditch.

Kachena was transported to Walsh County Corrections. His three felony charges each have a maximum penalty of five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.