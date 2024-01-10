Park River man sentenced for law enforcement vehicle pursuit

Jan. 9—WALSH COUNTY — A Park River man pleaded guilty to two felonies on Monday, Jan. 8, related to a

law enforcement vehicle pursuit.

Gregory Scott Kachena, 53, fled from Walsh County sheriff's deputies and Grand Forks Narcotics Task Force officers on Dec. 8. They were pursuing him due to an outstanding warrant.

During the pursuit, Kachena ran one officer's vehicle off the road, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

Kachena was charged with three counts of Class C felony reckless endangerment — extreme indifference and one count of Class C felony fleeing a police officer. He pleaded guilty to the latter and one of the former.

The remaining reckless endangerment charges were dismissed under a plea agreement.

Kachena was sentenced to five years at the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, first serving 121 days at the Walsh County Correctional Center. He has credit for 31 days served.

According to the plea agreement, Kachena will be on supervised probation for two years. If he violates probation, he is at risk of serving the remainder of his sentence.