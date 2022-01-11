Park Slope's Mark Caserta To Lead Recovery In Chamber Of Commerce

Anna Quinn
·2 min read

PARK SLOPE, BROOKLYN — Park Slope leader Mark Caserta is taking his expertise beyond Fifth Avenue.

Caserta, who leads the Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District, was tapped this week to become the new "executive director of business recovery" at the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, bringing his decades of experience to all 62,000 small businesses and entrepreneurs in the borough, the chamber announced.

The new role will mean Caserta stepping down at the BID, where he's been at the helm for nearly a decade.

“It’s an honor to join a team that I’ve witnessed tirelessly working every day to bolster their neighbors’ small businesses, protect their community and evolve their services to comprehensively meet Brooklyn’s economic needs under enormously difficult circumstances,” he said in a release Tuesday.

“I’m eager to continue driving economic development in the borough I call home, where I’m raising my family and where I began my career as a small business owner and public policy advocate.”

The Park Slope BID — which oversees hundreds of businesses on the commercial corridor — will be led in the interim by Deputy Director Joanna Tallantire, who will likely take over the position permanently, BID officials told Patch.

The new chamber position comes as the organization expands its efforts helping small businesses recover from the pandemic with $1.3 million in new federal funding.

The federal grant, plus $337,710 in local funds, is expected to help support businesses create nearly 1,000 new jobs and retain 2,000 existing jobs across the borough, the chamber said.

“Brooklyn’s small business community is resilient and tough, and thanks to the $1.3M federal grant and Mark Caserta’s skillset for boosting small business growth, we’ll be able to offer more small businesses the resources, programs, tools and direct support they need to survive and continue creating jobs and opportunities in our communities," Chamber President Randy Peers said.

Caserta is no stranger to helping businesses through the woes of the coronavirus crisis.

On Fifth Avenue, the pandemic brought a record number of empty storefronts, a crisis that has since leveled out as a city-wide wave of entrepreneurship fueled new businesses fill up spaces on the corridor.

Some of the new businesses were driven to Park Slope in part by the BID's popular Open Streets program, which doubled daily revenue during the pandemic for many struggling restaurants.

“Mark Caserta has worked with his team to build the Park Slope Fifth Avenue BID into one of the most innovative, connected small business communities in New York City," said BID Board Member Kim Maier, who is executive director at the Old Stone House and Washington Park. "We are looking forward to continuing to work with Mark in his new role at the Chamber where his expertise will benefit small businesses throughout the borough."

This article originally appeared on the Park Slope Patch

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jen Psaki Schools Fox News Reporter Peter Doocy on How COVID Vaccines Work

    Fox News’ White House correspondent and perpetual nemesis of Jen Psaki thought he had Joe Biden’s press secretary cornered on Monday when he asked her why the president is still referring to COVID-19 as a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” when so many people are getting breakthrough infections. He was wrong.“I understand that the science says that vaccines prevent death,” Doocy began, before undercutting that basic truth. “But I’m triple-vaxxed, still got COVID. You’re triple-vaxxed, still got COVI

  • Exclusive-Smart guns finally arriving in U.S., seeking to shake up firearms market

    Personalized smart guns, which can be fired only by verified users, may finally become available to U.S. consumers after two decades of questions about reliability and concerns they will usher in a new wave of government regulation. Four-year-old LodeStar Works on Friday unveiled its 9mm smart handgun for shareholders and investors in Boise, Idaho. LodeStar co-founder Gareth Glaser said he was inspired after hearing one too many stories about children shot while playing with an unattended gun.

  • There’s no excuse good enough to have let Florida’s warehouse of COVID tests expire | Editorial

    Florida allowed up to a million rapid COVID tests to expire in a warehouse, and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ excuses just don’t add up.

  • Flush With Cash, California Has Problems That Are No Quick Fix

    (Bloomberg) -- With cash rolling in from a projected $45.7 billion budget surplus, California Governor Gavin Newsom proposed a spending plan designed to address a paradox of the most-populous U.S. state: It’s thriving financially, yet beset with systemic challenges that threaten its long-term growth.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Mo

  • Republicans threaten floor takeover if Democrats weaken filibuster

    Senate Republicans are threatening they will attempt a takeover of the Senate agenda by forcing votes on issues ranging from the Keystone XL pipeline to abortion rules to a U.S-Mexico border wall if Democrats weaken the filibuster. Republicans are also looking at smaller bills such as a proposal to prohibit the administration from imposing a fracking ban by executive order, a prohibition on the IRS implementing new reporting on banks to...

  • Manchin doubles down on filibuster ahead of Biden's speech

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) doubled down Tuesday on his support for the filibuster as President Biden heads to Georgia to publicly push for changes to the Senate rule in order to pass voting rights legislation."We need some good rules changes to make the place work better. But getting rid of the filibuster doesn't make it work better," Manchin told reporters.Given support from Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) for the legislative...

  • A former Amazon drone engineer who quit over the company's opaque employee ranking system is working with lawmakers to crack it open

    Pat McGah said he took severance after Amazon managers informed him he was among the "least effective" members of his team, Bloomberg reported.

  • The Biden-Trump stimulus shows how badly Obama's 2009 plan failed

    How Barack Obama and congressional Democrats doomed America to 10 years of needless stagnation

  • The Clashing Forces That Will Drive U.S. Inflation in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers From 150 Countries and TerritoriesDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapThings are about to get worse -- b

  • Biden coronavirus vaccine-or-test mandate goes into effect

    Key components of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine or test mandate for more than 80 million workers went into effect Monday amid an ongoing Supreme Court battle that could ultimately doom the rule. The months-long legal battle over the requirement, which was previously blocked by a federal court before being reinstated, has created confusion among employers about how to move forward. While Supreme Court justices expressed skepticism...

  • The Effect of Stimulus and Increased Unemployment Payments on the Economy in 2022

    This year, most Americans will receive little or no extra help from the government for the first time since 2019. As the country confronts its first year without stimulus since the start of the...

  • McConnell blocks simple majority votes on Dems' voting rights bills

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday night blocked an attempt by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to set up simple majority votes on a sweeping elections bill and legislation to bolster the 1965 Voting Rights Act, which would have allowed Democrats to pass the two bills without GOP support.Schumer, on the Senate floor, detailed his offer: allowing the two bills to need only a simple majority to pass instead of...

  • Experts Predict What the Economy Will Look Like in 2022

    In 2021, people selling their houses had an easy go of it -- buyers, not so much. The stock market was nearly as hot as the housing market, and while employers struggled to keep their businesses...

  • The Danger of the Supreme Court Undercutting Biden’s Vaccination Rules

    This so called “Test-or-Vaccinate” mandate requires employers across the country with more than 100 employees to implement either vaccination or testing and masking policies for their employees. A majority of the Justices seem poised to endorse not only a temporary stay of the standard, but a permanent injunction against OSHA’s power to act, and the country will be worse for it. As Justice Breyer noted, the ETS was announced by the Biden Administration in early November when the chances of our health care system being completely overwhelmed seemed less likely than it does at the moment.

  • McConnell's office knocks Democrats over 'the left's Big Lie'

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) office knocked Democrats over "the left's Big Lie" - which it pegged as the belief that "there is some evil anti-voting conspiracy sweeping America" - as Democrats look to push for federal voting rights legislation.A memo from the minority leader's office on Sunday predicts that Democrats will "try to use fake hysteria to break the Senate and silence millions of Americans' voices so they can take...

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court won't let Republicans in Congress offer a second redistricting plan

    The justices declined to let GOP members of Congress submit a second redistricting plan.

  • Knox County sheriff says Knoxville lieutenant set in motion arrest of activist David Hayes

    Knoxville city and police officials have declined multiple requests on each of the past three days to comment on Hayes' arrest.

  • A petition for monthly $2,000 stimulus checks hit 3 million signatures while the odds of additional direct payments are slimmer than ever

    Americans have received three rounds of stimulus checks so far, and while they've been hugely popular, more direct aid isn't on Congress' agenda.

  • Hakeem Jeffries says Democrats 'certainly aren't going to be lectured on ethics by Kevin McCarthy of all people,' but won't commit to stock-trading ban

    House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy told Punchbowl News on Tuesday that he's interested in banning stock-trading.

  • Community mourns the death of Barstow fire engineer David Spink

    The death of Barstow Fire Protection District firefighter David Spink has left many shaken and in mourning.