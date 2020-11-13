    Advertisement

    Park Street Nordicom A/S – Share buyback program

    Park Street Nordicom A/S

    Transactions during 05 November – 12 November

    On 19 October 2020, Park Street Nordicom A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 8/2020. The programme is carried out in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation – MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR; except for the limitation of implementing the authorized buy-back of the Company’s shares within the 25% daily trading volume, due to the low levels of market liquidity in the Company’s shares. According to the programme, Park Street Nordicom A/S will repurchase A shares of up to DKK 11.9m. The programme is taking place during the period from 19 October 2020 to 25 February 2021.

    The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 05 November - 12 November:

     

    Number of shares bought

    Average transaction price

    Number of transactions

    Accumulated, last announcement

    818,138

     

    190

    05 November 2020

    100,175

    10.90

    2

    06 November 2020

    -

    -

    -

    09 November 2020

    -

    -

    -

    10 November 2020

    -

    -

    -

    11 November 2020

    -

    -

    -

    12 November 2020

    -

    -

    -

    Total, 05 November - 12 November 2020

    100,175

    10.90

    2

    Accumulated under the programme

    918,313

     

    192


    Details of transactions executed under the buyback program are enclosed.

    Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

    David Casado, Head of Finance at nordicom@nordicom.dk

    Company Website: www.psnas.com

    Telephone Number: +45 33 33 93 03


    Attachment


    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.