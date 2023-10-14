Park Township considers transition from general law to charter

PARK TWP. — Of the six municipalities surrounding the city of Holland, only two — Zeeland Township and Holland Township — are charters. Park Township is interested in becoming the third.

Park Township’s Board of Trustees began discussions Thursday, Oct. 12, on the topic.

For now, Park Township is referred to as a "general law" township, but because it meets the minimum population requirement of 2,000 residents, it's authorized to transition to a charter.

While charter townships and general law townships share similar organizational structures, the Michigan Charter Township Act grants additional flexibility and provides boundary protection against annexation under the right conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Dan Martin, legal counsel for Park Township, highlighted various changes for trustees.

“One of the most significant benefits of a charter township is you have more protection from being annexed by an adjoining municipality,” Martin said. “Annexation basically means that an adjoining municipality, such as the city, might say, ‘Hey, we want to take some of your property,’ and make them residents of the city.”

Martin said converting to a charter would also impact taxing authority. The law allows charter townships to levy up to five mills.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

There are also benefits to residents, including communications. While general law townships can publish ordinances after the fact, charter townships are required to publish ordinances publicly before and after adoption.

“I would recommend we would proceed and research conversion to a charter township, and I would ask that we ask staff to give us a comparison of taxation under our current system and what potentially it would look like under a charter township,” said Trustee Terry DeHaan.

Park Township isn't the first non-charter township bordering Holland to have the discussion. In December 2021, Laketown Township did, too — though definitive action hasn't been taken yet.

Township Manager Howard Fink said the matter will remain at the trustee level and, while Thursday’s discussions were preliminary, the topic will likely appear on agendas in the coming months.

— Contact reporter Austin Metz at ametz@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Park Township considers transition from general law to charter