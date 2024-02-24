Park Township explores new short-term rental moratorium while under injunction

PARK TWP. — In the midst of a complex legal battle, the Park Township Planning Commission is proposing a more specific moratorium on short-term rentals.

In a report to the commission Thursday, Feb. 22, Community Development Director Meika Weiss said there's been widespread confusion after a judge granted a preliminary injunction in December barring Park Township from enforcing a new ordinance banning STRs.

“As a result, some believe that short-term rentals are now permitted in Park Township and others have begun new short-term rental operations," she said.

The injunction was granted after a local group, Park Township Neighbors, filed suit arguing the board voted, without holding a proper hearing or providing prior notice to the public, to adopt an amendment to its zoning ordinance by defining, regulating and prohibiting short-term rentals.

The lawsuit further alleges the township later adopted another ordinance, also without a proper hearing, that's essentially the same, but amends the general code of ordinances rather than the zoning ordinance, to avoid the grandfathering of existing STRs.

The nonprofit argues this is a de facto zoning ordinance and asked the court to strike down the ban, declare STRs a lawful use and require the township to allow them or alter its ordinances "following the requirements and procedures in the Michigan Zoning Enabling Act."

The new moratorium discussed by the planning commission Thursday would clarify "existing policy" that bans STRs on sites not zoned C-2 Commercial.

A second proposal was discussed to amend zoning ordinance by adding definitions for short-term rentals and calling out, by name, areas where they're permitted.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the proposals would help limit STRs while the injunction remains in place.

“We are prohibited from enforcing our ordinance,” said Township Attorney Dan Martin. “We don’t allow them, we don’t permit them, (but) we are prohibited from enforcing our ordinance.”

The township's ban on STRs went into effect Oct. 1, 2023. Park Township Neighbors, a group of property owners and other stakeholders, filed the lawsuit Thursday, Oct. 5, alleging the township refused to give them a chance to address their grievances or present in public meetings

"For nearly 50 years, Park Township repeatedly and expressly permitted the use of single-family dwellings for short-term rentals," PTN, represented by Kyle Konwinski and Chloe Cunningham of Varnum LLP and Daniel Hatch of Butzel Long, alleged in October.

It's true the municipality's zoning ordinances didn't explicitly list STRs as an unauthorized use — however, because they also weren't listed as an authorized use, the township's attorney eventually advised officials STRs in residential areas were illegal by default.

Park Township, in response, agreed to research and potentially develop a new ordinance that would allow for the licensing and proper regulation of STRs, rather than shutting existing ones down.

Commissioners drafted an ordinance, hinged on a short-term rental cap and a lottery system — but during a joint meeting in October 2022, consensus between commissioners and trustees seemed to veer toward elimination.

Trustees voted 6-0 on Nov. 10, 2022, to lift an ongoing moratorium on enforcement and require all short-term rentals operating in residential zones to cease. Rentals in commercial zones remained unaffected.

A later motion declared a sunset date of Oct. 1, 2023.

Katie Johnson, a representative for Park Township Neighbors, was in attendance Thursday.

“We feel the judge will view both of these ordinances ... as some sort of gamesmanship around his injunction,” she said. “If the township tries to prohibit short-term rentals in any way, Park Township Neighbors definitely plans on filing a motion for contempt with the court."

The Park Township Board meets at 6:30 p.m. March 14, preceded by a special work session Thursday, Feb. 29.

The case will return to court this spring, with a jury trial scheduled for May 22.

