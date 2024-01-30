Park View High School turns to tech to help students dealing with addiction

STERLING, Va. (DC News Now) — A Loudoun County high school will use technology to help tackle the alarming number of student overdoses, and when timing is key, they’re turning to telehealth to make sure students can access the services they need as soon as possible.

A new device that connects those in need with mental health telehealth assessment services is coming to Park View High School (PVHS) in the coming weeks, a move that’s done in partnership with The Williams Center for Wellness & Recovery.

It comes just a few months after several students of PVHS overdosed in a matter of weeks, putting a spotlight on the drug issue across the county and state.

Following that uptick, Park View’s principal Jason Jefferson sent an email — which was obtained by DC News Now through a Freedom of Information Act request — in which he said, “This challenge causes individuals like myself to question [if] we are capable of doing the jobs we have signed up to do.”

He also wrote, “I am in need of effective options to support students who struggle with substance abuse.”

Rod Williams, the CEO of The Williams Center, told DC News Now his organization recently relocated to a new, nearly-6,000 square foot facility in Leesburg, and that it’s crucial considering the need.

“I believe the community is doing really well with what we have in place,” he said. “Can we use more resources? Yes, we could.”

Williams said the new telehealth service can help students “have direct access to a counselor, direct access to a physician, and direct access to a treatment plan that can be developed in real-time.”

“When someone has made the commitment to change their lives, you want to be there to respond to that,” he said.

He emphasized the importance of help being timely, especially considering how bold of a decision seeking help is.

“I know if you can get someone to treatment sooner, you certainly have a greater chance of increasing the likelihood of… [the] drug problem being resolved,” he said.

