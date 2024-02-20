Park visitors cautious after car break-ins in Joelton

JOELTON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A rash of car break-ins have been reported at Beaman Park in Joelton, leaving some hikers hesitant to use the trails.

Chris Boehm is now cautious about bringing his family to the park after what happened to them on Valentine’s Day.

“We went on our hike and it was only about 45 minutes because our baby got a little fussy, so we got back in the car,” Boehm recalled.

Once they got back to the car, Boehm’s daughter noticed something was wrong.

“Our daughter pointed out the chip in the window,” Boehm said. “One window was broken and the other one was almost broken, too.”

The incident happened in broad daylight and repairs will have Boehm out around $1,000, and they weren’t the only victims.

Boehm said it’s a problem people have been posting about on a local Facebook group.

“That same day, there were two cars broken into,” Boehm said. “One lady had her gym bag stolen. They were probably hoping to get a wallet or cellphone.”

Car thefts and break-ins are up dramatically in Nashville. The Metro Nashville Police Department recently reported car thefts in 2024 have increased nearly 75% compared to 2023.

Back at Beaman Park, visitors said they don’t know who is responsible for this. They are now asking for cameras and/or a larger police presence in the area.

Boehm said he plans on following up on this issue with the city.

“I don’t want to give into the bullies or let them scare people, making this a place that isn’t safe for families,” Boehm said. “Hopefully the news can help me have a platform so Metro will do something about it.”

Police urge you to keep your car locked and your valuables out of sight, or take them with you.

