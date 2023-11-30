Parke County confirms body found was that of missing woman

Nov. 29—Parke County officials on Wednesday confirmed the body of a person found Sept. 17 in a wooded area in the south central part of the county is that of the missing Betty Jean Capps of Mecca.

DNA test results received Monday concluded the remains were those of Capps, 68, according to a news release from Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier.

Investigators believe Capps left her residence late the evening of June 29 after a strong storm that had caused multiple power outages in the area.

She may have became confused or lost, possibly due to the large number of trees and power lines down and blocking roads, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators suspect Capps drove down a property access lane, misjudged the lane and drove into a very steep-sided ravine. This ravine concealed the vehicle from the roadway and from the access lane.

The sheriff's office said it believes Capps got out of the vehicle but, due to the steepness of the ravine fell to its bottom. It is thought she died shortly after exiting her vehicle.

The death investigation revealed no signs of foul play, and no other people are believed to have been involved.

Several agencies assisted the Parke County Sheriff's Department. Those include Indiana Conservation Officers, Indiana State Police, Parke County Coroner's Office, several local fire departments, and the University of Indianapolis anthropology department. Private citizens also assisted.