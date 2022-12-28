Parke County inmate charged after attack on officer

Dec. 28—A Parke County jail inmate has been charged in connection with a Dec. 17 attack on a correctional officer.

Michael J. Rozsa, 60, of Rockville, a jail inmate, has been charged with escape and while escaping causes bodily injury to another person, level 4 felony, and battery with bodily injury to a public safety officer, level 5 felony.

Parke County sheriff's deputies investigated the incident, which took place Dec. 17 at the Parke County jail.

According to a sheriff's department news release, Rozsa attacked a correctional officer during a routine inmate check.

Rozsa struck, attempted to choke, and held the officer in the cell for a period of time, according to the news release. The officer was able to subdue Rozsa and exit the cell after a physical altercation.

No serious injuries were reported.

Parke County deputies forwarded information to the Parke County prosecutor's office, and last week, a warrant was issued for Rozsa's arrest. An initial hearing took place Tuesday.

Bond was set at $35,000, no 10% acceptable. A pretrial conference is set for March 2.

