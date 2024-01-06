Parke County man faces drug, intimidation charges

Jan. 5—A Parke County man faces drug, intimidation and other charges after a domestic disturbance, according to the Parke County Sheriff's Department.

Trevor W. Klyaic, 39 of Rockville, was arrested Friday and faces charges of serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, intimidation and possession of paraphernalia. Bond was set at $35,000, cash only.

On Friday, Parke County deputies investigated a domestic disturbance on East Stanley Road in Rockville. It was reported that Klyaic pointed a firearm at his wife during an altercation and threatened to shoot her and any police that responded.

Klyaic was taken into custody without incident on a traffic stop a short distance from the residence, according to a news release from the sheriff's department.

A search warrant was subsequently executed at the residence and deputies located several firearms, methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force and Bellmore Fire Department assisted.

