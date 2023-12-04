Parked for good? Plan to allow some Marco Island condos to rent parking spots uncertain

J. Kyle Foster, Naples Daily News
·3 min read

A Marco Island proposal to allow condo associations to rent their extra parking to outsiders has been delayed.

The plan, which spurred rumors and misinformation, drew many to a planning board meeting Friday even though the public hearing was delayed to January.

City Council directed planning staff to research the feasibility of allowing those in the Collier Beach Corridor, specifically the Residential Multi-Family 16 District and the Residential Tourist District to charge for parking if they have excess parking over what is required for the residences or businesses. The request by City Council was spurred by one business owner asking about doing this to rent spaces for beachgoers.

Growth Development Director of Community Affairs Dan Smith said he doesn't believe there is excess parking beyond the requirements by the Land Development Code for any of the communities or businesses, and that would be something an applicant would need to show before approval to charge for parking is granted.

While there may be some merit to the proposed change, City Staff has yet to provide proof that there is extra parking beyond the city Land Development code, Smith wrote in his staff report to the planning board.

"There may be excess parking during the summer months; however, the excess parking may not hold true during the non-summer months, when the City of Marco Island’s population is at its peak," Smith wrote. "At this time, staff cannot make a favorable recommendation regarding this proposed change to the City’s Land Development Code."

Marco Island's crescent beach. View from Residents Beach.
Marco Island overlay map showing where condominiums, businesses and schools would be able to apply to rent excess parking spaces to the public under a proposal updating scheduled to be heard at a public hearing of the city's planning board Jan. 5.
Churches excluded from overlay

Staff did create a proposed overlay map to include which businesses and condos are in the Residential Multi-Family 16 and Residential Tourist districts. An overlay is a conditional use for a specific area. Churches were excluded because they already are allowed to charge for parking for up to 56 days with Council approval, as a community event, because of their nonprofit status, Smith said.

Marco Island residents attend a planning board meeting Dec. 1 to discuss a proposed parking conditional use that would give condos and businesses near the beach the opportunity to apply to rent excess parking.
Residents living in the area expressed concerns at the planning board meeting and in meetings with City Manager Mike McNees. Many showed up believing that a new public access road to the beach was going to be created ― an unsubstantiated rumor. Others, including Rev. Tim Navin of San Marco Catholic Church, believed that if approved, residents, businesses owners and the church would be forced to allow beach parking on their property ― also not true.

No one would be required to allow parking or beach access

"None of them have to do it," Smith said. "They don't have to it's not a requirement by the city. Just giving them the option if they want to do it."

Chairman Jason Bailey iterated that, by creating an overlay district, "it would not change zoning for this stretch of land. Each property owner would have the option, not a requirement, to open their parking for beach."

And then after that, what a condo association or business does to allow access to the beach would be up to them, Bailey and Smith said.

Board members and Smith expressed hope that the City Council on Monday night will instruct them to drop the issue.

City Council could instruct planning board to drop issue

"The planning board serves at the pleasure of the council. These seems like one of those hot-button issues. Maybe the Council after seeing this will direct us to do something different," Bailey said. "If there are enough citizens opposed to this idea, the council can always direct the planning board to not even consider this."

More news: Marco Island spent $727,000 for rescinded vacation rental registration program

The public hearing was delayed to January after an advertisement mistake that meant the planning didn't' give enough notice to the public. The board missed the 15-day requirement by one day.

"The silver lining maybe we won't have to hear this thing again," Smith said.

City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. and can be watched live here.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Marco Island plan for condos, business to rent parking uncertain

