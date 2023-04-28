He was parked outside a Winn-Dixie in Florida. Then cops looked inside his M&M’s

A man was locked up early Tuesday morning after deputies say they caught him with meth in his M&M’s outside a Winn-Dixie in Florida’s Panhandle, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

An arrest affidavit obtained by the Miami Herald says a deputy on patrol in a marked police car spotted a green Ford Ranger parked near a dumpster outside the supermarket in Pensacola around 1 a.m.

The deputy approached the driver and asked what he was doing there. The suspect answered that he was “eating a sandwich” and soon headed to his home nearby.

A record check revealed the driver had an active warrant. The man was handcuffed and placed in the back of the patrol car.

The deputy then asked if the suspect had anything on him. The 41-year-old admitted he had a plastic bag tucked in his sock. Inside the bag was a white crystal substance that later tested positive for meth, according to the complaint.

Another deputy arrived and a K-9 named Rocket searched the car, locating a package of M&M’s minis in the driver’s door pocket. Inside the candy container was a burned spoon, syringe and cut straw with residue, which were submitted into evidence, says the police report.

The Pensacola man was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear. His bond was set at $1,250; the next court date is May 19.