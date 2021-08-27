Parker Chamberlin recommended for parole 20 years after stabbing his mother to death

Aug. 27—Parker Chamberlin, who was 15 when he stabbed his mother to death as she lay in bed, was found suitable for parole Thursday, more than 20 years after the grisly murder.

Thursday's decision made by two state commissioners for the Board of Parole Hearings came after nearly four hours of testimony and information presented at Valley State Prison near Chowchilla, the facility where Chamberlin is incarcerated.

"Mr. Chamberlin was found suitable for parole," said Charles Carbone, Chamberlin's parole attorney of record who specializes in prisoner rights.

"His prison record was referred to by one of the commissioners as 'impeccable,'" Carbone said.

The now 35-year-old Chamberlin was required to tell his story again at the hearing, his first parole hearing, and the stakes were high for the boy-turned-man who has lived his entire adult life — and a significant part of his adolescence — behind bars.

Despite his age, Chamberlin was tried as an adult for the July 3, 2001 matricide, the killing of his mother, Torie Knapp.

After initially concocting a story about an intruder, he admitted to choosing a knife in the kitchen, entering his mother's bedroom as she lay sleeping, and stabbing her 35 times.

He was convicted of first-degree murder the following year and sentenced to 26 years to life in prison.

Inmates like Chamberlin who are serving indeterminate sentences have the right to be considered for parole, but are not entitled to it.

But his age at the time the crime was committed almost certainly weighed in his favor Thursday.

The Board of Prison Hearings is required under state law to give great weight to factors specific to youth offenders like Chamberlin, including the diminished culpability of the 15-year-old as compared with who he has become in terms of his growth and increased maturity.

Referred to as the "Youth Offender Statutes," the trio of laws has dramatically changed the way California considers the age of offenders and weighs those factors in their punishment and possible parole.

"There's one caveat," Carbone said. "If you continue to act like a creep, a scumbag, a criminal," these laws won't help you.

"This is a gut-wrenching crime," Carbone said. "This is an unfathomable crime, a heinous crime.

"But Mr. Chamberlin spoke to all of this at the hearing."

Richard D. Moore, Knapp's father and Chamberlin's grandfather, testified at the hearing via video conferencing. In an interview with The Californian earlier this week, Moore was clear in his belief that his grandson should not be released from prison.

"He's intelligent. He knows how to deceive," said Moore, who is now 79.

Moore said he believes Chamberlin has played the role of model prisoner for 20 years, all with the intention of achieving early release and gaining other privileges.

Debbie Hankins, who remained friends with Torie Knapp from the time they attended North High School together until her friend's murder, also testified at Thursday's hearing through a remote feed.

For Hankins, Chamberlin's release from prison is unthinkable.

She believes the state of California is looking for a "shining example" to show the effectiveness of its programs for rehabilitation. But Chamberlin must not be that example, she said.

He's the same as he was before, she said. How can he be rehabilitated if he hasn't changed?

"I loved him. He was Torie's son," she said. "But he did what he did. Some things define you."

According to Carbone, California's governor has 150 days to reverse the parole board's decision or "decline to review," meaning the ruling would stand. If the decision is not reversed, Chamberlin would be free five days after the 150-day period.

If California Gov. Gavin Newsom is recalled in next month's recall election, Carbone speculated that it could potentially change the calculation for Chamberlin.

If he is freed, the board has ruled that Chamberlin must reside out of Kern County and he must not contact next-of-kin.

But Chamberlin is well-prepared for freedom, Carbone said.

"He has plans and back-up plans," Chamberlin's lawyer said. "He has several job offers. He's married. He has a wife."

After spending two decades locked behind razor wire, Chamberlin has several goals, one of which is "living amends," finding some way to begin to make up for a terrible act that he knows can never be made up for.

Said Carbone, "He has a lot to do."

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.