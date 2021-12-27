Parker City woman charged with making false rape accusation

WINCHESTER, Ind. — A Parker City woman faces a felony charge after allegedly making a false accusation of rape.

Hanna R. Gilkison, 24, was charged last week in Randolph Superior Court with obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months in prison.

Randolph County sheriff's deputies reported that Gilkison on Dec. 17 told them a male acquaintance, armed with a knife, had confronted her outside her home, abducted her and drove her to a camper, where he sexually assaulted her.

Investigators at first said Gilkison indicated she had showered and washed the clothing she was wearing at the time of the assault.

However, deputies noted the Parker City woman's hair was not wet, despite her claims of having showered only minutes earlier, and that her feet were dirty.

Investigators said the clothing tied to the rape allegation that Gilkison said she had washed still had dirt and stains, and was 90 percent dry, perhaps after being splashed with water.

Other clothing still in Gilkison's washer was "ringing wet," according to an affidavit.

The target of Gilkison's allegations was interviewed by deputies and maintained their sexual activity that night had been consensual.

The man was able to produce communication on Facebook Messenger that indicated he and Gilkison had planned a sexual encounter.

The Parker City woman had also sent the man a related voice message and video, the affidavit said.

Interviewed for a second time on Dec. 20, Gilkison at first maintained she had not been in online contact with the man since last May.

After being shown the video and listening to the voice message, however, she reportedly admitted her allegations of rape had not been true.

Gilkison said she had at first told the false story to another male acquaintance, who had insisted she tell her story to police.

The Parker City woman — arrested after the Dec. 20 interview — has also been charged with false informing, a misdemeanor.

An initial hearing in her case is set for Tuesday.

