Parker County 12-year-old shoots father, self in plot to run away with juvenile: police

A 12-year-old girl who was found in Parker County with a gunshot wound to her head shot herself after trying to kill her father in a plot she conspired on with another juvenile from Lufkin, according to a news release from the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.

Both the girl and her father have been hospitalized and authorities have not commented on their conditions. The juvenile from Lufkin has been arrested and charged with criminal conspiracy.

The sheriff’s office said they responded Tuesday around 11:30 p.m. to a residence in northwest Parker County, where they found the 12-year-old lying in the street, on top of a gun. Her father was located inside the family’s home with a gunshot to the abdomen. Both were airlifted to the hospital.

The girl had plotted for weeks to murder her family and pets while she was in contact with another girl from Lufkin, the sheriff’s office said. They other girl also planned to murder her father but didn’t go through with it. The girls decided that after killing their families they would run away to Georgia together.

Authorities have not identified either girl, nor the father who was shot, citing policy to protect the identities of juvenile suspects.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is still in its early stages, but that “information released regarding this case will be limited.”