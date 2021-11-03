Parker County couple charged with buying, giving alcohol to minors at homecoming party

A Parker County couple was arrested Friday after sheriff’s office investigators determined they had bought and distributed alcohol to minors during a party on Oct. 2.

Shawn Edward Brogan and Yvonne Celine Brogan, both 44, were the homeowners who hosted a party for about 50 minor Peaster High School students after a homecoming football game in the 300 block of Almaka Drive in Poolville, according to a release posted by the sheriff’s office on Monday.

School officials interviewed several students and parent witnesses, and several minors reported either witnessing other juveniles drinking, smoking marijuana and THC vape pens, or admitting to participating in the activities themselves, according to the post.

Shawn Brogan told investigators the party was held at his residence, according to the release. He said it seemed some of the juveniles had been drinking when they arrived to the party but denied seeing any of them consume alcohol, the release said. He also denied that he and his wife provided alcohol to the minors.

According to the sheriff’s office, Shawn said he and Yvonne refused to allow any of the attendees who appeared intoxicated to leave the party for their own safety or had them contact their parents for a ride.

During the investigation, one witness claimed to have seen 100-150 Jell-O shots inside the refrigerator in the kitchen during the party, which were consumed by the minors within 30 minutes, according to the release. Investigators were also told by students that a refrigerator on the back porch was filled with beer and drinking was happening within 20 feet of the homeowners.

The couple was charged with purchasing and furnishing alcohol to minors, both Class A misdemeanors. The Parker County Sheriff’s Office said they posted bond and were released the same day. According to Parker County Jail records, the recommended bond for each of them was $2,500.