Parker County judge partially dismisses lawsuit filed by fired Tri-County Electric CEO

A Parker County judge has dismissed part of a lawsuit brought by the former CEO of Tri-County Electric Cooperative against its board and the co-op’s chief financial officer.

In a Feb. 14 ruling, Judge Craig Towson sided with CFO Melissa Watts and granted a summary judgment by dismissing the claims of conspiracy and defamation against her. They were part of a lawsuit filed by former CEO Darryl Schriver, who was fired July 28 after a “review of information” by the co-op’s board of directors.

Among the allegations against Schriver are that he forged a board member’s signature to give himself a raise and used the company credit card for personal purchases.

Schriver filed a lawsuit in September against the co-op, its board and Watts. He claimed he was defamed by the board and that it conspired to fire him because he wouldn’t participate in “illegal” activities.

Schriver had served as the president/CEO since 2017 and worked in the electric co-op industry for more than 20 years.

Schriver is asking for damages over $1 million, that he be reinstated to his position as CEO and that he be allowed to receive the multi-million-dollar pension plan he’d been promised if he would stay with the company until 2029. He is requesting a jury trial.

Schriver’s attorney declined to comment.

The Aledo-based co-op provides electricity to customers in 16 counties.