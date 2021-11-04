Parker County man accused of stabbing his uncle, arrested on aggravated assault charge

Parker County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 28-year-old man on Wednesday after they say he stabbed his uncle, engaged in a fight with family members and then fled the scene.

The suspect, Joshua Lofton Meyers, broke into his uncle’s apartment in the 100 block of Arrowhead Street around 1 a.m. and slashed the tires of a vehicle parked in front of the residence, according to a news release posted by the sheriff’s office. Meyers had been evicted prior to the incident, authorities said in the release.

After being confronted by his uncle, Meyers stabbed him and then got in a fight with his uncle and cousin, the release said. Authorities said Meyers was hit repeatedly by his uncle and cousin, who were trying to get the knife away from him.

Once he dropped the knife, Meyers fled on foot. Deputies said they found him a few blocks away and took him into custody without incident.

Family members took Meyers’ uncle to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for wounds to his chest and left shoulder. Authorities said the victim was in stable condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

Meyers is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and his bond was set at $50,000, according to Parker County Jail records.