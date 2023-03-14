Parker County man charged with felony after authorities say he shot, killed a service dog

Authorities in Parker County have arrested a man they said killed a service dog at a home in the 6300 block of South FM 113 on March 5, according to a news release.

Noel Britten Nolen, 41, of Parker County, is charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals, a felony, according to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.

Dandi, a 2-year-old Doberman and Labrador mix, was found dead from several gunshot wounds when Parker County sheriff’s deputies were called out to the scene. Witnesses told deputies that Dandi was running toward a truck that was coming down the driveway at the residence when Nolen shot her, according to the news release.

When the truck stopped, Nolen, a passenger in the truck, got out and continued to shoot her before getting back into the vehicle and leaving the scene, according to authorities.

Dandi, a registered service dog to a person who uses a wheelchair, was seen bleeding from the wounds and trying to crawl to her owner while whimpering, according to the news release. Witnesses told investigators she was wearing her service dog harness at the time she was shot.

Because “it was obvious to those on scene” that Dandi would not survive the injuries, she was euthanized humanely, according to the news release.

A local veterinarian recovered projectiles from Dandi’s right ear, leg, ribs, shoulder, abdomen and spine.

Nolen was arrested Friday and was booked into the Parker County Jail.