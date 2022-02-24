Parker County man driving stolen car crashed, then tried carjacking vehicle: sheriff

A Parker County man who authorities say was driving a stolen car crashed it Sunday morning on an Interstate 20 service road, but then tried to carjack another vehicle nearby.

The victims of the car crash and carjacking managed to restraint the 39-year-old suspect until deputies with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene, according to Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier.

Authorities identified the suspect as Joshua Sean Rigstadt of Parker County.

He faces charges of driving while intoxicated, aggravated robbery and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The crash was reported about 7 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 20 north service road near Farmer Road.

Deputies believe Rigstadt was driving a vehicle reported stolen in White Settlement. Rigstadt’s former employer had reported the incident.

At some point, Rigstadt crashed into another vehicle on the service road.

Motorists who stopped to help those involved in the crash reported that Rigstadt tried to steal a bystander’s vehicle.

Rigstadt is accused of striking the bystander in the face as he attempted to take the vehicle, according to deputies.

The suspect, who was armed with a dagger-type knife, managed to get into the driver’s seat, but the crash victim was able to get the knife away from the suspect, authorities said.

The robbery and crash victims then managed to restrain the suspect while another witness called 911.

One of the witnesses suffered minor lacerations to his face and ear.

Rigstadt was checked over by paramedics and then taken into custody.