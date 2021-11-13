Parker County Sheriff’s deputies arrest man after high-speed chase into Fort Worth

An Azle resident was arrested by Parker County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday following a high-speed chase that went into Fort Worth.

Taylor Ray Holmes, 26, allegedly failed to yield to deputies’ lights as they attempted to conduct a traffic stop for an obstructed license plate along the 2700 block of East Highway 199 around 2 a.m., according to a news release posted Friday.

Holmes increased his speed leading deputies in a vehicle pursuit into Lake Worth then turned west toward Parker County with speeds up to 120 mph, authorities said. After stopping the vehicle in the 7600 block of Jacksboro Highway and letting off a passenger, Holmes continued to evade deputies, heading eastward into Fort Worth.

Authorities said they determined the passenger was unrelated to the chase and has not been charged.

Parker County deputies contacted the Granbury Police Department to assist with the pursuit along East U.S. Highway 377 as Holmes headed through Benbrook and into Cresson. Granbury police placed spikes onto the roadway which Holmes hit. Homes then lost control of the vehicle, and it came to a stop in a parking lot in the 4500 block of East US Highway 377, according to Parker County authorities.

Holmes was taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure and released with minor injuries.

According to Parker County Jail records, Holmes is charged with evading arrest detention with vehicle and an active Hood County harassment warrant. A bond of $11,500 has been set for him.

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office said in the news release that several debit and credit cards were located in the vehicle Holmes was driving along with a small amount of illicit drugs.

Another man was arrested by Parker County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday after physically resisting and evading arrest on foot.

Weatherford resident Cole Jacob Rivera, 39, was involved in a civil dispute along the 200 block of Dove Hill Lane at around 10 a.m. when deputies arrived on scene, according to a news release. Rivera held an active warrant out of Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance and two active misdemeanor warrants out of Fort Worth Police Department, authorities said.

Rivera allegedly physically resisted arrest and led deputies on a brief foot chase before he was arrested.

Rivera has been charged with evading arrest along with the previous warrants issued by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office and the Fort Worth Police Department, according to Parker County Jail records.