Parker-Hannifin (PH): Strong Growth And Abundant Potential

If you are looking for the best ideas for your portfolio you may want to consider some of Amana Mutual Funds top stock picks. Amana Mutual Funds, an investment management firm, is bullish on Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) stock. In its Q4 2019 investor letter – you can download a copy here – the firm discussed its investment thesis on Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) stock. Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) is specializing in motion and control technologies. The stock is down 13.5% since the Amana Mutual Funds pitch in February 2020, which suggests the investment firm was wrong in its decision. The investment firm believes that automation market could grow steadily going forward which should benefit Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

On February 15, 2020, Amana Mutual Funds had released its Q4 2019 Investor Letter. Amana Mutual Funds said that Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) was a top contributor to its performance in 2019. Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) stock positively impacted the Amana Income Fund’s return by 1.20% in 2019.

For the quarter ended December 31st, 2019, Amana Income Fund recorded a return of 9.58%, compared to 9.07% of the S&P 500 Index. This brings its 2019 full-year return to 25.28%, compared to 31.49% of the S&P 500 Index.

Let’s take a look at comments made by Amana Mutual Funds about Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) in the letter.

"Rockwell has significant exposure to industrial automation, an arena that should provide a steadily growing market over the coming years. Parker Hannifin also has automation exposure, along with aerospace and hydraulics."

In Q1 2020, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) stock decreased by about 18% from the previous quarter (see the chart here), so a number of other hedge fund managers don't seem to agree with Parker Hannifin's growth potential. Our calculations showed that Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

