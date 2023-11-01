Parker Police seek potential victims of alleged sexual predator
Parker Police have arrested a man who faces numerous charges related to sexual crimes against children.
Parker Police have arrested a man who faces numerous charges related to sexual crimes against children.
The heavyweight was reportedly driving 136 mph in a 50 zone.
Modern-day parenting can get in the way of kids' independence and creativity, a new study says.
Department of Education found that GCU lied to students about the cost to attend doctorate programs.
The La Roche-Posay Toleriane Eye Cream is like liquid gold for my puffy, irritated under eyes.
It’s a tale of strength versus strength in this highly intriguing SEC matchup.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
The candy wrappers, discarded costumes and molding pumpkins may seem innocuous – but can cause environmental harm.
Joint credit card vs. authorized user: which is the better choice? Both options will boost your credit history, but they vary in terms of responsibility.
Why Rihanna's baby son sparked confusion — and how gender stereotypes in clothing affect us.
Are you ready for the 2023 World Series? Let's play ball!
Judge Arthur Engoron chides Trump’s lawyers over their claim that he shouldn’t be fined as punishment for financial fraud committed in New York.
Pasadena police are investigating the alleged robbery during Colorado's loss Saturday night.
Here's how to get the most affordable mortgage as buyers face higher home loan interest rates and rising house prices.
It's rarely easy to buy a home. And if you can find a house you love, the question becomes: Is now a good time to buy?
This countertop oven is absolutely stunning, with an extra-large basket to boot, but the price is hard to swallow.
Does Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian have regrets over his creation? The entrepreneur and founder of venture fund Seven Seven Six, speaking at an event at the University of Virginia, espoused a fairly negative view of the current social media landscape and the creator economy -- an environment where he says, everyone has "been so trained and conditioned now to just get the likes and retweets, get the upvotes...I wish I could be more optimistic about it, but we're seeing it play out before our eyes." "Guilty as charged," Ohanian said, during his interview with Kara Swisher.
In the U.S., figuring out ways to pay for health insurance is a perennial problem -- not just for individuals, but for the businesses employing them. Under the Affordable Care Act, businesses with 50 or more full-time employees must offer health coverage to 95% of their staff -- or face penalties.
Shared a fan: "It rolls so effortlessly smoothly on hard floors and picks up things easily."
Nae’Qwan Tomlin was arrested on Sunday morning at a bar near Kansas State’s campus after an alleged fight.
New research found that many minor streamers are sharing their names, locations and other personal information.