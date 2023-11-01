Parker Police seek potential victims of alleged sexual predator

TechCrunch

Does Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian have regrets over his creation? The entrepreneur and founder of venture fund Seven Seven Six, speaking at an event at the University of Virginia, espoused a fairly negative view of the current social media landscape and the creator economy -- an environment where he says, everyone has "been so trained and conditioned now to just get the likes and retweets, get the upvotes...I wish I could be more optimistic about it, but we're seeing it play out before our eyes." "Guilty as charged," Ohanian said, during his interview with Kara Swisher.