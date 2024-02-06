Parker to run against Foreman

Feb. 6—Idaho State Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Viola, will face an opponent in the Nov. 5 election.

Moscow City Council member and registered nurse Julia Parker announced her candidacy as a Democrat on Monday.

"Today is a day to fight for better representation in Idaho," said Parker at a ID/WA Democratic Women's luncheon at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston.

"Today is a day for those of you from Washington to get a better neighbor," Parker said. "Today is the day that women fight for our freedom and for our bodily autonomy."

Parker, who was elected to the council in 2021 for a four-year term, is running for election in the Sixth Legislative District, which includes Latah and Lewis counties as well as a portion of Nez Perce County.

She works as a director of nursing at Bishop Place Senior Living in Pullman, and does consulting on elder care.

She's also written two books, "Navigating Elder Care" and "Notes on a Costa Rican Sabbatical," according to her biography on the city of Moscow website.

"Together we can show compassion for our neighbors who are in need," Parker said. "Together we can show families and young people that they have a prosperous future right here."

Her values are "simple things" such as the separation of church and state, the right to vote and that diversity leads to strength, Parker said on Monday.

"I believe in a woman's right to choose," she said. "I believe that quality public education is a pillar in our society. I believe in the conservation of our rivers, our forests, our range land and our farms."