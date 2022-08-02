Parkgoers concerned after police say man exposed himself at metro park
Police in Cobb County arrested a man they say was exposing himself at Jonquil Park in Smyrna.
Investigators say someone who visited the park Friday afternoon, witnessed Randy Irby-Anderson allegedly touching and exposing himself.
A witness told police they yelled at Irby-Anderson, but he didn’t stop. He eventually ran off into the woods.
Police told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell they think the suspect may have some mental health problems.
