Parkgoers concerned after police say man exposed himself at metro park

Police in Cobb County arrested a man they say was exposing himself at Jonquil Park in Smyrna.

Investigators say someone who visited the park Friday afternoon, witnessed Randy Irby-Anderson allegedly touching and exposing himself.

A witness told police they yelled at Irby-Anderson, but he didn’t stop. He eventually ran off into the woods.

Police told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell they think the suspect may have some mental health problems.

