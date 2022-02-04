Parking, access limited will be limited during federal trial

Feb. 4—Parking will be limited near the Anthony Alaimo Federal Courthouse in Brunswick and a nearby street will be closed when the federal hate crimes trial begins Monday for the three White men convicted of murder in the death of a 25-year-old Black man, city police announced.

The federal courthouse building at 801 Gloucester St. also holds the community's main U.S. Post Office, access to which also will be limited, police said.

The parallel parking spaces along Gloucester Street in front of the building will be closed, as will the post office parking lot at the corner of Gloucester and Norwich streets, Brunswick police said.

The 1500 block of Ellis Street, between Gloucester and F streets, will also be closed.

Access to mail boxes in the post office lobby will be prohibited during after hours.

Access to the post office boxes will be permitted only between 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., police said.

The restrictions will be in effect throughout the duration of the trial, which could last up to three weeks, police said. The measures are part of federal, state and local law enforcement officials' efforts to maintain safety during the trial, which could attract large public demonstrations outside the courthouse.

Travis McMichael, 36, his father Gregory McMichael, 65, and 52-year-old William Roddie Bryan face federal charges that include interference of rights, attempted kidnapping and firearms violence in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery in February of 2020.

The three were convicted of murder in state court in November and sentenced earlier this month to life in prison.

Travis McMichael pleaded guilty to the federal crimes Monday at the federal courthouse in a plea deal that was to stipulate he would spend his first 30 years in federal prison before starting his life sentence in the state prison system.

His father was scheduled to follow Monday with the same plea deal.

However, federal Judge Lisa Godbey Wood rejected the terms that sent Travis McMichael first to federal prison.

Travis McMicheal will have an opportunity to rescind the guilty plea during a hearing at 10 a.m. Friday at the federal courthouse. A hearing on whether Gregory McMichael will enter a plea is set to follow at 11 a.m. Friday.