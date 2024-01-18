Due to the winter storm that's approaching Northeast Ohio, the following snow parking bans have been announced in Portage County:

Mogadore − Midnight Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Brimfield − Midnight Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

Ravenna City − On all city streets from 9 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Portage and surrounding counties that will be in effect from 1 a.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday.

Total snow accumulations are forecast at 3 to 5 inches, with the steadiest snowfalls on Friday overnight and in the morning. Occasional snow showers will continue through Friday night.

Motorists are advised to prepare for slippery road conditions during the Friday morning and evening commutes and to slow down and use caution.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Parking bans issued in Portage County ahead of snowfall