Parking charges ruled out in Dumfries and Galloway amid review

Parking will remain free on public roads and in council car parks across Dumfries and Galloway

A Scottish council has ruled out the possibility of parking charges on public roads and in its car parks.

The Dumfries and Galloway local authority was considering the move as part of a regionwide strategy.

A report on the issue was set to be delivered early next year but it has now been dropped entirely.

The potential of decriminalised parking enforcement (DPE) - which could bring back traffic wardens - is still being considered.

Dumfries and Galloway Council is currently developing a parking strategy in a bid to address issues with control, management and enforcement.

Police traffic wardens were removed after a review following the creation of Police Scotland in 2013.

The local authority in south west Scotland is one of a minority across the country that does not employ its own enforcement staff.

It is still looking at that move but has now excluded the possibility of charging for parking on its roads and car parks.

A report said that there were concerns it could be seen as a deterrent for visitors and residents but moves towards more sustainable travel meant it should be considered.

However, a public survey found the majority of people were against the move and it has now been dropped.

The council will now have to decide whether a return of traffic wardens would be economically viable without a charging regime in place.

