Parking deck in uptown that recently sold is in line for $6M remake

London-based management software firm Rocketseed has chosen Charlotte for its U.S. headquarters.

Saturday parking comes at a price in two popular Charlotte areas

The company moved earlier this year into a small office at Venture X, which is located at Toringdon Office Park in south Charlotte. Rocketseed CEO Damian Hamp-Adams said the office currently has four local employees with plans to hire at least two more by the end of the year.

Keep reading here.

VIDEO: Saturday parking will come at a price in two popular Charlotte areas



