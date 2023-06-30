Parking dispute leads to felony charge

Jun. 30—A man who allegedly flashed a handgun during a parking dispute at a North Kalispell shopping plaza earlier this month faces one count of assault with a weapon in Flathead County District Court.

Prosecutors brought Andrew Meyers, 50, up on the felony after he allegedly admitted to playing a role in the June 21 confrontation to investigating Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies. Meyers is expected to appear before Judge Danni Coffman for his arraignment on July 10.

Authorities began searching for Meyers after Kalispell Police officers responded to a disturbance at a Hutton Ranch Road parking lot, according to court documents. The victim, who met officers there, recalled telling Meyers that he could not park behind the rear door of a building.

Meyers allegedly went to his vehicle and pulled out a handgun.

"Don't [expletive] with people that are loaded," Meyers allegedly replied.

Holding the gun across his chest, Meyers raised a middle finger with his other hand, court documents said.

"You got that?" he allegedly asked the victim.

He then got back into his truck, affixed with Utah license plates, and headed toward Hutton Ranch Road, court documents said.

The victim told officers that Meyers appeared drunk or high during the confrontation, according to court documents.

Deputies found a vehicle matching the description provided by the victim on Hawthorne Avenue and met with Meyers, who was listed as the registered owner. While they waited for Kalispell Police officers to arrive, deputies began questioning Meyers and retrieved a small 9 mm Kahr gun from a holster tucked into his waistband, court documents said.

Under questioning, Meyers allegedly admitted to parking behind the building in the Hutton Ranch Road parking lot. He described himself as grumpy in dealing with the employees of a nearby business, but said he apologized and told them he would leave, according to court documents.

Assault with a weapon is punishable by up to 20 years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

