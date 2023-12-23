Parking fines can be reduced through Detroit program, but stipulations apply

Many Detroit residents and visitors know the feeling of seeing tickets — now in bright orange envelopes that can't be overlooked — on their windshields after forgetting to renew their parking meter or misunderstanding the city's signage.

Drivers who violate most parking rules in the city will be left with a tedious $45 fine, unless it’s their lucky day. Like most big cities, it’s just the way it is. But there is a way to pay significantly less on those fines for those who cannot seem to catch a break in Detroit.

ParkDetroit, the city’s parking vendor, offers what is known as a “Detroit Discount” for tickets. It began after City Council attempted to reduce fines to prebankruptcy levels of $20. With support lacking, officials eventually voted on the current program. The Detroit Discount cuts fines in half, bringing them down to $22.50, though several stipulations apply.

City of Detroit parking ticket.

The requirements:

Your vehicle’s license plate must be registered to the city to qualify.

Registered owners cannot have more than one unpaid ticket on their parking record, which includes the currently issued ticket, along with unpaid tickets on all vehicles registered to the same owner.

Tickets must also be paid within five days of the issue date to receive the discount.

Anyone can register their plate online. Expect at least one hour for registration to process. The ParkDetroit app shows available spots and upcoming events in the city.

Dana Afana is the Detroit city hall reporter for the Free Press. Contact: dafana@freepress.com or 313-635-3491. Follow her: @DanaAfana.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: City of Detroit parking tickets: How to reduce fine with ParkDetroit