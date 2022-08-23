Parking garage burnout leads to weapons charge

Aug. 22—OXFORD — A man is now facing a weapons charge after a late night burnout roused the suspicions of Oxford police.

Oxford police were on foot patrol around the downtown public parking garage on Saturday, Aug. 20, around 11 p.m., when they heard a vehicle somewhere inside spinning its tires in a burnout. The officers found the suspect car on the top floor and subsequently got the passenger, Marico Fondren, 28, of Sardis, out of the vehicle.

Fondren attempted to flee but was caught after a short foot chase. Police say they discovered a firearm in his possession. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and is being held in the Lafayette County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

