Parking lot argument leads to stabbing after Rays game, St. Pete police say

Josh Fiallo, Tampa Bay Times
·1 min read

ST. PETERSBURG — A man stabbed someone during an argument in the Tropicana Field parking lot after Monday night’s Tampa Bay Rays game, according to St. Petersburg police.

Alexander Garcia, 19, of Clearwater, was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, police said in a news release.

The game ended at about 10:30 p.m. and afterward, two fans started arguing in Lot 6 outside Gate 1, northeast of the stadium. The argument turned physical, police said, and one of the fans identified as Garcia went to his car to get a knife.

Garcia stabbed someone in the side and tried to flee, police said. He was detained by officers who were working traffic control after the game.

The victim received injuries that were not life-threatening. Police did not identify the victim or say why the two fans were arguing.

Garcia was being held in the Pinellas County Jail on Tuesday in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 2 dead after man jumps from building and hits another man

    Investigators are interviewing witnesses and family members and reviewing surveillance video to gather more information.

  • Filberts or hazelnuts? By whatever name, they're fun to grow

    In the past few years, I’ve even joined the squirrels and planted some nuts myself, including chestnuts, heartnuts, pine nuts and hazelnuts. The hazelnuts (also known as filbert nuts) have been especially satisfying. Unlike the squirrels, I have planted hazelnuts shrubs I bought from a nursery rather than just nuts.

  • Prosecutors and lawyers for Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg clash over timeline to review 6 million pages of documents

    Lawyers for the Trump Organization and its CFO Allen Weisselberg have just a few months to review 6 million pages of documents.

  • This guy left it all on the field before the Bucs and Falcons even arrived

    TAMPA — Tom Brady and Matt Ryan emerged from their respective tunnels Sunday with no hope of achieving the weekend’s top conversion rate at Raymond James Stadium. That distinction belonged to Wayne Ward, the venue’s 52-year-old turf and grounds manager. Under severe meteorological duress, Ward and his staff still converted the field — replacing USF’s painted logos with Tampa Bay’s — with a few ...

  • 1 officer dead, another hurt in Houston shooting

    A veteran Houston police officer was killed Monday morning while serving a felony warrant. Another officer was also shot and is reported in stable condition. The man sought on the warrant also died. (Sept. 20)

  • Sánchez homers, Yanks beat Rangers 4-3 to gain in wild card

    Maligned for poor defense and a bat that failed to fulfill promise for long stretches, Gary Sánchez impresses the Yankees with resilience. With New York reeling after consecutive blowouts, Sánchez sparked a revival with an early go-ahead home run. Chad Green and Aroldis Chapman headlined four relievers who combined for 4 2/3 scoreless innings in a 4-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Monday night that boosted the Yankees within a half-game of Toronto for the second AL wild card.

  • World shares jolted by Evergrande crisis as debt payment test looms

    Global stock markets on Tuesday were caught in the grip of contagion fears sparked by troubles at China Evergrande as growing risks the property giant could default on its massive debt prompted investors to flee riskier assets. Selling pressure persisted in early trade in Asia ahead of a major test for Evergrande this week, which is due to pay $83.5 million in interest relating to its March 2022 bond on Thursday. Both bonds would default if Evergrande fails to settle the interest within 30 days of the scheduled payment dates.

  • China Evergrande contagion concerns rile global markets

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Growing fears of China Evergrande defaulting rattled global markets on Monday as investors worried about the potential impact on the wider economy dumped Chinese property stocks and sought refuge in safe-haven assets. Shares in Evergrande, which has been scrambling to raise funds to pay its many lenders, suppliers and investors, closed down 10.2% at HK$2.28 on Monday, after earlier plummeting 19% to its weakest level since May 2010. Regulators have warned that its $305 billion of liabilities could spark broader risks to China's financial system if its debts are not stabilised.

  • A Keys politician died in office from COVID. What happens next with his vacant seat?

    Holly Raschein, a former state House representative for the Florida Keys, has applied with the governor to serve the rest of Mike Forster’s term on the dais of the Monroe County Board of County Commissioners.

  • Ronald Jones’ mental mistakes may keep him off the field for Bucs

    TAMPA — The Bucs’ running back situation has been described by Bruce Arians as “three dogs fighting for one bone.” If that analogy is true, it would appear Arians is close to the end of his leash with Ronald Jones. Two plays in the Bucs’ 48-25 win over the Falcons on Sunday illustrated why Jones is playing his way onto the bench. Facing second and 20 in the fourth quarter, the Falcons’ Deion ...

  • This Was Van-Lifer Gabby Petito’s ‘Odd’ Final Text Message

    YouTubeThe last text Gabby Petito sent before she went missing while road-tripping across the U.S. with her fiancé set off alarm bells for her mother, who became fearful for the 22-year-old’s safety after receiving the “odd” message.That’s according to a newly-unsealed search warrant giving North Port, Florida, police permission to search a hard drive investigators found in Petito’s white van, which she and Brian Laundrie, 23, had been using to tour the country’s national parks.“The text message

  • The lawyer representing Brian Laundrie's family says he's no longer holding a press conference after talking to the FBI

    The FBI searched Brian Laundrie's family home in Florida on Monday, the day after remains believed to be Gabby Petito's were found in Wyoming.

  • Man wanted for attempted homicide in South Carolina arrested in Vermont

    A South Carolina man wanted for allegedly trying to kill someone was arrested in Vermont late Monday night.

  • Police: 4 people killed, left in cornfield died in St. Paul

    Four people whose bodies were found in an abandoned SUV in western Wisconsin were killed in St. Paul, Minnesota, where three of the victims lived, police said Monday. Investigators with the Saint Paul Police Department’s homicide unit said in a statement that they would be assuming the lead role in the investigation into the deaths of Matthew Pettus, 26, and half-sister Jasmine Sturm, 30, and Sturm’s boyfriend, 35-year-old Loyace Foreman III, all of St. Paul; and 30-year-old Nitosha Flug-Presley, of Stillwater, Minnesota, a close friend of Sturm. The victims' bodies were found by a farmer in a cornfield on Sept. 12 just outside of the Town of Sheridan in Dunn County, roughly 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of St. Paul.

  • A map shows the timeline of Gabby Petito's disappearance during her cross-country road trip with Brian Laundrie

    On Sunday, the FBI announced that they found a body "consistent with the description" of Gabby Petito near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

  • A woman was assaulted twice, including behind famous Key West marker, prosecutor says

    A woman was sexually assaulted in two separate attacks earlier this month in downtown Key West, with one attack behind the Southernmost Point marker, a prosecutor said.

  • Man arrested in brutal California attacks, rape on trail

    A pilot has been arrested in connection with brutal attacks on women in Southern California where he allegedly choked them into unconsciousness and assaulted them in bushes off of a running trail, prosecutors announced Monday. Prosecutors said he raped one victim and tried to sexually assault the other two women in Aliso Viejo, a city about 50 miles (81 kilometers) south of Los Angeles. Officials believe there may be other victims in the U.S. and abroad because of his job as an international commercial cargo pilot, Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said Monday during a news briefing to announce the arrest.

  • Gabby Petito’s ‘Odd’ Final Text Message Revealed In Search Warrant

    The message left her mother concerned, the newly released documents state.

  • Tourists claim their alleged attack on Asian hostess was instigated by use of the N-word, lawyer says

    A lawyer representing a woman who was part of a group of Black female tourists who allegedly physically attacked an Asian restaurant hostess in New York City has claimed the employee instigated the physical altercation by using a racial slur. The initial report: The scuffle broke out in the Upper West Side after the Asian hostess asked the three diners from Texas to show proof of vaccination before entering Carmine’s Italian restaurant in Upper West Side on Thursday, Sept. 16, NBC News New York reported. Carmine’s on the UWS says a hostess was assaulted after asking a group for proof of Covid vaccine to eat inside.

  • Father-to-be accused of shooting 3 at Pennsylvania baby shower

    A father-to-be is being accused of shooting three guests at his baby shower Saturday after a fight over taking out […] The post Father-to-be accused of shooting 3 at Pennsylvania baby shower appeared first on TheGrio.