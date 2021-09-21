Parking lot argument leads to stabbing after Rays game, St. Pete police say

ST. PETERSBURG — A man stabbed someone during an argument in the Tropicana Field parking lot after Monday night’s Tampa Bay Rays game, according to St. Petersburg police.

Alexander Garcia, 19, of Clearwater, was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, police said in a news release.

The game ended at about 10:30 p.m. and afterward, two fans started arguing in Lot 6 outside Gate 1, northeast of the stadium. The argument turned physical, police said, and one of the fans identified as Garcia went to his car to get a knife.

Garcia stabbed someone in the side and tried to flee, police said. He was detained by officers who were working traffic control after the game.

The victim received injuries that were not life-threatening. Police did not identify the victim or say why the two fans were arguing.

Garcia was being held in the Pinellas County Jail on Tuesday in lieu of $10,000 bail.