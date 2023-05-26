Parking lot chase at Peachtree Mall lands three in jail on gang, gun and drug charges

Three men are facing multiple charges after leading the Muscogee County Sheriff’s deputies and Georgia State Patrol (GSP) on a chase through the parking lot of a local business Wednesday, officials say.

The chase began after sheriff’s deputies and Georgia State Patrol attempted to pull over the suspects who stopped in the parking lot of Peachtree Mall, according to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s office Facebook page.

The post states, “The driver then sped off recklessly through the occupied parking lot, in an attempt to elude Georgia State Patrol Troopers.”

Antwan Lee, Jamir Frazier and Kendrick Thomas were arrested after the driver, Lee, sped off through the occupied parking lot of Peachtree Mall while trying to elude authorities, the post says.

The chase ended after the vehicle stopped outside of the south entrance of the mall and the occupants fled from the vehicle and into the mall where they were apprehended shortly thereafter, according to the post.

Lee had outstanding warrants for the following:

- 2 Counts Felony Participation in Criminal Gang Activity (MCSO)

-Felony Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (MCSO)

-Felony Theft by Receiving Stolen Property into State (MCSO)

-Felony Terroristic Threats (Family Violence) (CPD)

-Stalking (Family Violence) (CPD)

-Criminal Trespass (Family Violence) (CPD)

-Simple Battery (Family Violence) (CPD)

Lee was also charged with the following:

-Reckless Driving

-Fleeing and Elude

-2 Counts Participation in Criminal Gang Activity 16-15-4A

-2 Counts Participation in Criminal Gang Activity 16-15-4B

-Possession of a Firearm During Commission of Crime

-Possession of Marijuana with Intent

-Obstruction of an Officer

-Possession of Drug-Related Objects

-Excessive Tint

Frazier and Thomas were both also arrested and charged with the following:

-Felony Possession of a Firearm During Crime

-Felony Possession of Marijuana with Intent

-2 Counts Felony Participation in Criminal Gang Activity 16-15-4A

-2 Counts Felony Participation in Criminal Gang Activity 16-15-4B

-Obstruction of an Officer

-Possession of Drug-Related Objects

Three guns, 115 grams of marijuana, three digital scales and gang related paraphernalia were recovered from the scene as evidence.