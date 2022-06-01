Parking lot dispute leaves 3 people wounded at Charlotte gas station, police say

An argument at a northeast Charlotte gas station led to a shooting that left three people injured Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Around 3:15 p.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 7000 block of North Tryon Street. When officers arrived at the Circle K gas station, they found two men and a woman with gunshot wounds, according to a CMPD news release. Medic took all three victims to a hospital, police said.

A woman and two men were shot Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at a Circle K gas station on Tryon Street in northeast Charlotte following an argument, police say.

The three victims are in stable condition and are expected to survive, police said. One had life-threatening injuries, according to Medic.

A black Mazda 6 with several bullet holes in its windshield sat at gas pump at the scene of the shooting, Queen City News reported. A suspect did shoot into a into a vehicle that was occupied by one of the victims, according to a police report.

“It appears there was some kind of dispute that happened in the parking lot between the occupants of this vehicle and somebody else in another vehicle,” Maj. Brian Foley told Queen City News on Tuesday.

The cause of the argument is unknown, but police did take an object that resembled a gun from a trash can near the gas station’s entrance, the TV station reported.

“This continues to be an issue for us, where we have people that are willing to go straight to guns out in the middle of the day, broad daylight in a very, very public place, a very busy place — it’s extremely dangerous. It’s extremely concerning for us,” Foley told reporters at the scene.

Anyone with information about Tuesday’s shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

It’s at least the third shooting in Charlotte this week.

Police responded to two fatal shootings on Monday night

Donald Scott Taylor, 21, died after being shot during a “drag racing disturbance”on Central Avenue near Sharon Amity Road in east Charlotte. Two men have been charged in connection with Taylor’s death.

Demarcus Allen, 33, was shot and killed in the 1000 block of Deep Rock Circle, the third shooting and second fatality in the past month at the apartment community.

There have been at least 38 homicides in the city this year, CMPD data show.

“It’s hot, we understand you get upset, you get angry, people get angrier when they get hot,” Foley told Queen City News. “But don’t let it get to the point where you are willing to potentially take somebody’s life over something hopefully that is small.”