Parking Lot Donuts Result In Serious Crash

The careless collision left one driver injured.

What appears to be some 'harmless' parking lot hooning involving two American muscle cars took a turn for the worse. Police were called to the scene of an accident at 3:30 a.m. in San Antonio, Texas. It likely wasn't hard to piece together what had happened without witness reports as they came upon two mangled cars inside a parking lot at Grosvenor Street near SW Military Drive.

According to Fox San Antonio, the two cars were allegedly doing donuts around the parking lot before the two collided resulting in minor injuries to one of the drivers. Two of the cars were heavily damaged, and the parking lot where the incident took place is a well-known spot to local street racers to do donuts, according to San Antonio police.

When law enforcement rolled up on the scene, they found fresh skid marks that pointed toward donuts and other reckless shenanigans by the drivers of the two cars. The drivers told police "they were both out having some fun" went things quickly went awry. As mentioned above, one of the drivers suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.