Parking lot hit-and-run turns into shooting in Kendall, Miami-Dade police say

A hit-and-run crash in a Kendall condo parking lot nearly turned deadly when the owner of the car shot the man who damaged his vehicle Friday morning, Miami-Dade County police said.

According to police, the driver hit a parked car around 5:45 a.m. at the Village at Dadeland, a condo complex at 7344 SW 82nd St.

As the car’s owner came outside to assess the damage, the driver of the other car returned, said Detective Angel Rodriguez, a police spokesman.

The owner of the parked car told police he thought the other man was going to run him over, so he pulled a gun out and opened fire, striking the driver, Rodriguez said.

The wounded man drove off, and police found him a short time later at Southwest 72nd Street and 73rd Avenue, just east of the Palmetto Expressway exit at Sunset Drive, Rodriguez said.

Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue paramedics transported him to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition, Rodriguez said.

As of Friday morning, police have detained the man who shot the gun, and he is being questioned, Rodriguez said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.