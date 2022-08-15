Parking Lot Shooting At Six Flags Great America Was A Targeted Incident, Police Say

On Sunday, three individuals were shot in the parking lot at Six Flags Great America amusement park in Gurnee, Illinois.

Authorities report there were no fatalities or life-threatening injuries in the incident.

The two injured victims at the scene included a 17-year-old from Aurora, Illinois, sustaining a thigh wound, and a 19-year-old woman from Appleton, Wisconsin, with a leg wound. The third victim sustained a shoulder injury and refused the paramedic’s help.

The Gurnee Police wrote in a Facebook statement that they received 911 calls after shots were fired at the amusement park.

“At approximately 7:50 p.m., the Gurnee Police Department received multiple 911 calls regarding shots fired at the Six Flags theme park in Gurnee, IL. Gurnee Police Officers immediately responded to the area and learned the suspect vehicle fled the scene,” the Facebook statement read.

“Based on the initial investigation, a white sedan entered the Six Flags parking lot and drove toward the front entrance of the theme park. The suspects exited the vehicle and began shooting toward another individual in the parking lot. The suspects got back in the white sedan and quickly left the area,” the statement continued.

“The shooting this evening was not a random act and appeared to be a targeted incident that occurred outside the park. This was not an active shooter incident inside the park. The Northern Illinois Police Alarm System (NIPAS) is currently assisting with clearing the theme park of guests and staff,” the Facebook statement read.

“This incident remains under investigation, and more information will be shared when it becomes available. The investigation remains ongoing, but initial details released by police described a white sedan entering the parking lot that drove near the park’s entrance before several people got out of the vehicle and started shooting toward another target person,” the Facebook statement read.

Six Flags has responded since the shooting incident with a statement explaining both their security team and the police are working together in an investigation, WGN9 reports.

“Six Flags dedicates our greatest amount of time, talent, and resources to safety and security. Layers of preventative measures both inside and outside the park are in place for the protection of guests and team members. We continue to review and enhance our protocol on a daily basis to ensure we are providing the highest level of safety,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“Cameras placed in the parking lot and inside the park, uniformed and plain clothes patrols throughout the property, and advanced screening technology allow us to react quickly and provide important information,” the statement continued. “The park security team is joined by the Gurnee Police Department, who operates a substation at the park.”

The investigation is ongoing.