Parking lot shooting victim identified as Fresno man, 70. It was city’s 21st homicide of ’22

The man shot to death last week in a northwest Fresno grocery store parking lot was named Monday by Fresno police.

Killed inside an SUV was Richard Martin, 70. He was gunned down Tuesday night in the FreshCo Food Center parking lot on Shields and Brawley avenues, police said. Police originally described him as being in his 60s.

The shooter fired multiple shots into the SUV and through the glass, striking Martin multiple times in the upper body, police said.

The body of the man was discovered around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday by an employee of the grocery store, who originally thought the man was sleeping, police said.

As she walked to her car, she could see broken glass in the car riddled with bullets, police said.

Video surveillance shows Martin had been in the store on Tuesday, police said. Employees noticed the car when they left for the night and again when they arrived Wednesday.

More than two shell casings where found in and around the man’s car, but police haven’t said when the shooting occurred. There was no ShotSpotter activation, police said.

No arrests have been made in the killing and no suspect information has been released by police.

It was the 21st homicide in Fresno in 2022, police said. The city had 31 homicides at this time last year.

It was the second homicide in Fresno in less than 12 hours, after a 26-year-old man was shot to death at a home on Cromwell Avenue near Alluvial and Milburn avenues on Tuesday night.

In that incident, police said, the victim was shot by a long-time friend who recklessly fired the gun in a home.

Police investigating a shooting death in west Fresno May 18, 2022.